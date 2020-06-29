Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

7927 Brianna Drive Available 05/01/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Waggoner Woods - Blacklick!! -

A must see - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Waggoner Woods. 1852 sq. ft. of beautiful living space. 1st floor living with a finished basement. This home has a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings and a huge en suite including a large soaking tub and separate shower. 2 additional spacious bedrooms separated by a well appointed 4 piece bathroom. This home also features a large living room with vaulted ceilings open to the kitchen and dining space - great for entertaining. A large finished basement provides additional space for entertaining or added storage. A beautiful outdoor space provides even more space for living and entertaining. 2 patios on the back with a semi/private green space adds to the beauty of this home.



This home is dog friendly - will allow one small dog - NO CATS



http://youtu.be/R-GAo1ND7tM



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2364460)