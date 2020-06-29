Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
792 Gilbert St
792 Gilbert St
·
No Longer Available
Location
792 Gilbert St, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom house, fully fenced yard, partially finished basement features two rooms with closets tile floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 792 Gilbert St have any available units?
792 Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 792 Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
792 Gilbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Gilbert St pet-friendly?
No, 792 Gilbert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 792 Gilbert St offer parking?
No, 792 Gilbert St does not offer parking.
Does 792 Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Gilbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Gilbert St have a pool?
No, 792 Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does 792 Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, 792 Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Gilbert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 792 Gilbert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 792 Gilbert St does not have units with air conditioning.
