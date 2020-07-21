Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

790 S. Roys Avenue Available 10/05/19 Wilshire Heights Home for Rent - All brick cape cod with brick 2 car garage!

First floor master

1st Floor Full bath

3 bedrooms

ALL Wood Floors

Updated windows

Formal Living Room with Decorative Fireplace

Formal dining room

Built in cabinets

Covered back patio

fenced yard

Basement

Updated HVAC



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

No Pets

Good Credit Required



Click this link below to download our rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Us Today 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRentalHouses.com



(RLNE4095333)