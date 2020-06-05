Amenities

782 Hamlet St Available 07/01/19 3 bedroom in ITAILIAN VILLIAGE - This is a luxurious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom renting in the heart of Italian Village, located on the coveted Hamlet Street corridor. Only 3 blocks from High Street! It has been remodeled from top to bottom, all while keeping the historical integrity. Beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures make up the character in this home. It even has a backyard with a projector screen and sitting wall to watch your favorite movies and host for your next outdoor get-together. Front-load washer & dryer included. We're pet friendly! (Restrictions and additional fees apply). Welcome, to your new home. Ready for move in on 7/01/2019



Serious Inquiries call Bailey @ 614-949-3624



(RLNE4939078)