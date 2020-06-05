All apartments in Columbus
782 Hamlet St

782 Hamlet Street · No Longer Available
Location

782 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
782 Hamlet St Available 07/01/19 3 bedroom in ITAILIAN VILLIAGE - This is a luxurious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom renting in the heart of Italian Village, located on the coveted Hamlet Street corridor. Only 3 blocks from High Street! It has been remodeled from top to bottom, all while keeping the historical integrity. Beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, stainless steel appliances, and new fixtures make up the character in this home. It even has a backyard with a projector screen and sitting wall to watch your favorite movies and host for your next outdoor get-together. Front-load washer & dryer included. We're pet friendly! (Restrictions and additional fees apply). Welcome, to your new home. Ready for move in on 7/01/2019

Serious Inquiries call Bailey @ 614-949-3624

(RLNE4939078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

