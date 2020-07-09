780 S. 5th

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4952e18068 ---- $3249 per month ***Discounted rent offered for two or three year leases. Weekend showings are available upon request.*** This incredible two story home offers everything you could ever want. Situated in a fabulous German Village location, this two bedroom two bathroom home features close to 1,800 square feet of living space. Quality amenities include beautiful hardwood floors, open first floor plan that flows to every room, and an abundance of modern features and detail. Upon entering the home, the inviting foyer provides access to all parts of the home. Directly off the foyer is a large dining space with plenty of room to entertain guests. Off of the dining room, you walk into a Great room that could be used as a perfect office space. The eat-in chef?s kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and abundant cabinetry. Just past the kitchen is the cozy living room complete with thoughtful design and features a decorative fireplace. Both kitchen and living room have beautiful vaulted beamed ceilings. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms. The owner?s suite includes its own private bathroom. This one of a kind home features a charming front porch and private fenced-in backyard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. If this property couldn?t get any better, it also has an over sized two car detached garage and the security monitoring system is included. Looking for a longer lease option? This property offers a two or three year lease option at a discounted rent amount. Weekend showings are available upon request. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Dogs and cats are welcome. 2 pet maximum and 50lbs. maximum. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage and Street Parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Security Monitoring System Included Yard: Back Yard A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit scores below 740. Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com