All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 780 Eddystone Ave.
780 Eddystone Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
780 Eddystone Ave
780 Eddystone Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
780 Eddystone Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house with off street parking and fenced back yard.
Home is occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 780 Eddystone Ave have any available units?
780 Eddystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 780 Eddystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
780 Eddystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Eddystone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Eddystone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 780 Eddystone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 780 Eddystone Ave offers parking.
Does 780 Eddystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Eddystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Eddystone Ave have a pool?
No, 780 Eddystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 780 Eddystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 780 Eddystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Eddystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Eddystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Eddystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Eddystone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
