780 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:21 AM

780 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
780 S Chesterfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
780 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
second floor unit
corner of Mound and Chesterfield
on street parking
4 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?

Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
