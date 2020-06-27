All apartments in Columbus
777 Miller Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

777 Miller Ave

777 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

777 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3821468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Miller Ave have any available units?
777 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 777 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
777 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Miller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 777 Miller Ave offer parking?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 777 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 777 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 Miller Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
