Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM
777 Miller Ave
777 Miller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
777 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3821468)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 777 Miller Ave have any available units?
777 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 777 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
777 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Miller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 777 Miller Ave offer parking?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 777 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 777 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 Miller Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 Miller Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
