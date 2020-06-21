775 South 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ABOUT

Beautiful and spacious duplex! Remodel in Southern Orchards and just minutes away from Nationwide Children's Hospital. Tons of storage space in the attic and basement. Be the first to enjoy your home! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1232 SqFt.



FEATURES

- Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

- Tub/Shower

- Porch



LIVING SPACE

- Carpet

- Pergo Flooring



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- Yes



Section 8

- Yes



RENT

$1200/month







PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1200 X 3= $3600 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE