Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

775 South 17th Street

775 Seventeenth Street · (614) 800-8083
Location

775 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
Beautiful and spacious duplex! Remodel in Southern Orchards and just minutes away from Nationwide Children's Hospital. Tons of storage space in the attic and basement. Be the first to enjoy your home! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1232 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups
- Tub/Shower
- Porch

LIVING SPACE
- Carpet
- Pergo Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- Yes

RENT
$1200/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1200 X 3= $3600 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 South 17th Street have any available units?
775 South 17th Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 South 17th Street have?
Some of 775 South 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 South 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
775 South 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 South 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 South 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 775 South 17th Street offer parking?
No, 775 South 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 775 South 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 South 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 South 17th Street have a pool?
No, 775 South 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 775 South 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 775 South 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 775 South 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 South 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
