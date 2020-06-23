All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

774 S. Ohio

774 South Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

774 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/24ed8d40f7 ----
? Spacious three bedroom one bathroom duplex
? Some interior finishes have been refinished recently.
? All kitchen appliances are included.
? Section 8 is welcome.
? Pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs (2 pet maximum).
? Conveniently located near the COTA bus line.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: section 8 permitted.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Off street parking
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: N/A
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 S. Ohio have any available units?
774 S. Ohio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 S. Ohio have?
Some of 774 S. Ohio's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 S. Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
774 S. Ohio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 S. Ohio pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 S. Ohio is pet friendly.
Does 774 S. Ohio offer parking?
Yes, 774 S. Ohio does offer parking.
Does 774 S. Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 S. Ohio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 S. Ohio have a pool?
No, 774 S. Ohio does not have a pool.
Does 774 S. Ohio have accessible units?
No, 774 S. Ohio does not have accessible units.
Does 774 S. Ohio have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 S. Ohio does not have units with dishwashers.
