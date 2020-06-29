769 Gilbert St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom/2 Bath 2 Story House Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital and Livingston Park!

Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Separate Dining Area, 2 Full Baths w/ Lots of Storage Space, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Off Street Parking & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1395/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8