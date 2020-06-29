All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 769 Gilbert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
769 Gilbert St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

769 Gilbert St

769 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

769 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom/2 Bath 2 Story House Convenient Located just Blocks Away from Children's Hospital and Livingston Park!
Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Separate Dining Area, 2 Full Baths w/ Lots of Storage Space, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Off Street Parking & Fenced-In Backyard! Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1395/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Gilbert St have any available units?
769 Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 Gilbert St have?
Some of 769 Gilbert St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
769 Gilbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Gilbert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 Gilbert St is pet friendly.
Does 769 Gilbert St offer parking?
Yes, 769 Gilbert St offers parking.
Does 769 Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Gilbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Gilbert St have a pool?
No, 769 Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does 769 Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, 769 Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Gilbert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing