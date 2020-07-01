764 South 17th Street

Amenities

This freshly remodeled 2 bedroom home welcomes you with lots of natural light and finishes and amenities you deserve! The home has a Living Room has a decorative fireplace and ceiling fan, a kitchen that has BRAND NEW appliances and cabinets, a half bathroom with washer/dryer hook ups and a counter for folding are all located on the main level. The upper floor has a beaufiul newly tiled shower and 2 nice sized bedrooms. This home has central air to keep you cool during those warm summer days.

