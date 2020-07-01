All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 764 South 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
764 South 17th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

764 South 17th Street

764 Seventeenth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

764 Seventeenth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This freshly remodeled 2 bedroom home welcomes you with lots of natural light and finishes and amenities you deserve! The home has a Living Room has a decorative fireplace and ceiling fan, a kitchen that has BRAND NEW appliances and cabinets, a half bathroom with washer/dryer hook ups and a counter for folding are all located on the main level. The upper floor has a beaufiul newly tiled shower and 2 nice sized bedrooms. This home has central air to keep you cool during those warm summer days.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 South 17th Street have any available units?
764 South 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 South 17th Street have?
Some of 764 South 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 South 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
764 South 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 South 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 764 South 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 764 South 17th Street offer parking?
No, 764 South 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 764 South 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 South 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 South 17th Street have a pool?
No, 764 South 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 764 South 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 764 South 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 764 South 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 South 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing