Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
760 Parkgrove Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
760 Parkgrove Way
760 Parkgrove Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
760 Parkgrove Way, Columbus, OH 43035
Wynstone
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Condo at Lewis center area available for Sublease starting 1st week of March. Its great location and falls in to olentangy school district. If interested please contact
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 760 Parkgrove Way have any available units?
760 Parkgrove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 760 Parkgrove Way currently offering any rent specials?
760 Parkgrove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Parkgrove Way pet-friendly?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 760 Parkgrove Way offer parking?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way does not offer parking.
Does 760 Parkgrove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Parkgrove Way have a pool?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way does not have a pool.
Does 760 Parkgrove Way have accessible units?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Parkgrove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Parkgrove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Parkgrove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
