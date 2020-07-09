Rent Calculator
751 1/2 Reinhard
751 1/2 Reinhard
751 1/2 Reinhard Ave
·
Location
751 1/2 Reinhard Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom loft style house near childrens hospital. Bedroom on second floor kitchen bath and family room on first floor. No basement. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard have any available units?
751 1/2 Reinhard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 751 1/2 Reinhard currently offering any rent specials?
751 1/2 Reinhard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 1/2 Reinhard pet-friendly?
No, 751 1/2 Reinhard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard offer parking?
Yes, 751 1/2 Reinhard offers parking.
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 1/2 Reinhard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard have a pool?
No, 751 1/2 Reinhard does not have a pool.
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard have accessible units?
No, 751 1/2 Reinhard does not have accessible units.
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 1/2 Reinhard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 1/2 Reinhard have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 1/2 Reinhard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
