Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

75 E Oakland Available 07/31/20 Historic Big Brick Home near North High Street! Steps from OSU Campus! - Historic Northwood Park District. Fully updated with refinished dark hardwood floors, new granite counter tops, all new appliances, beautiful tiled kitchen and three brand new baths. Great open floor plan which allows lots of sunlight, exposed brick. The excellent attention to detail preserves this homes original character. Other features include a one car garage, rear outdoor deck, yard and full front porch.



Full laundry in basement, updated electrical system, glass block windows, new sidewalk, room for a swing on front and rear porches!



(RLNE1857208)