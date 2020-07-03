Rent Calculator
745 S. 5th St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 4
745 S. 5th St
745 Fifth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
745 Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
745 S. 5th St Available 05/15/20 German Village Charmer - Heart of German Village, this 2BR home is a must see.
(RLNE5665893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 745 S. 5th St have any available units?
745 S. 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 745 S. 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
745 S. 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 S. 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 S. 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 745 S. 5th St offer parking?
No, 745 S. 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 745 S. 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 S. 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 S. 5th St have a pool?
No, 745 S. 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 745 S. 5th St have accessible units?
No, 745 S. 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 745 S. 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 S. 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 S. 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 S. 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
