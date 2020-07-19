All apartments in Columbus
Location

7423 Mahaffey Drive, Columbus, OH 43147

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and for even more counter space, a center kitchen island. You will be able to prepare all your home cooked meals, as soon as you move in! In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. 7423 Mahaffey Drive, in Pickerington, is a great place to call your next home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive have any available units?
7423 Mahaffey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 7423 Mahaffey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Mahaffey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Mahaffey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Mahaffey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive offer parking?
No, 7423 Mahaffey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Mahaffey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive have a pool?
No, 7423 Mahaffey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive have accessible units?
No, 7423 Mahaffey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Mahaffey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 Mahaffey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7423 Mahaffey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
