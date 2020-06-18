All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.

742 S Chesterfield Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

742 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming second-floor unit. Off-street parking. Convenient to all major freeways and bus lines. Steps from Bexley
4 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have?
Some of 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.'s amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing