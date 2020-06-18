Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.
742 S Chesterfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
742 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming second-floor unit. Off-street parking. Convenient to all major freeways and bus lines. Steps from Bexley
4 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have?
Some of 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.'s amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 B S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
