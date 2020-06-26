74 E Hudson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

AUGUST 15 ~ ALL UTILITIES incl'd for 2 ~ Washer/Dryer, Parking, Old North Columbus Available 08/15/19 Available AUGUST 15 ~ ALL UTILITIES incl'd for 2 occupants. Old North Columbus.



New windows. Kitchen w/small Balcony. Unique upstairs 2 Bdrm spans over 2nd & 3rd floors. Spacious apartment! Basement has Washer & Dryer. Off- street PARKING & yard. Pets welcome - see website for Pet policies and fees.

No previous Evictions. No Section 8.

Call 614-917-0079



www.katscoproperties.com



