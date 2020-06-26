All apartments in Columbus
74 E Hudson St

74 E Hudson St · No Longer Available
Location

74 E Hudson St, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AUGUST 15 ~ ALL UTILITIES incl'd for 2 ~ Washer/Dryer, Parking, Old North Columbus Available 08/15/19 Available AUGUST 15 ~ ALL UTILITIES incl'd for 2 occupants. Old North Columbus.

New windows. Kitchen w/small Balcony. Unique upstairs 2 Bdrm spans over 2nd & 3rd floors. Spacious apartment! Basement has Washer & Dryer. Off- street PARKING & yard. Pets welcome - see website for Pet policies and fees.
No previous Evictions. No Section 8.
Call 614-917-0079

www.katscoproperties.com

(RLNE192634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

