All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 738 Beech Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
738 Beech Street
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

738 Beech Street

738 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 Beech Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
German Village Area townhome on a very cute street. Fresh paint, updated hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, pets welcome at no additional cost, front and back porch, fenced side yard, and washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Beech Street have any available units?
738 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Beech Street have?
Some of 738 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
738 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 738 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 738 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 738 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 738 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 738 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 738 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing