Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Nice size two bed two full bath apartment in the heart of Olde Towne East in a building with nice character. Off Street parking - On-site laundry - big bedrooms - generous living spaces, walk-in closet. Walk to everything you could need from coffee shops to bars to breweries to restaurants - main library, CCAD, Columbus State.Apartment is 2nd and 3rd floor with access from alley parking lot. Agent Owner. Available immediately.