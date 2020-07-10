All apartments in Columbus
736 E Tibet Rd

736 Tibet Road · No Longer Available
Location

736 Tibet Road, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very cute 3 bedroom cape cod with fenced yard, kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 E Tibet Rd have any available units?
736 E Tibet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 736 E Tibet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
736 E Tibet Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 E Tibet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd offer parking?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have a pool?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have a pool.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have accessible units?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

