Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
736 E Tibet Rd
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
736 E Tibet Rd
736 Tibet Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
736 Tibet Road, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very cute 3 bedroom cape cod with fenced yard, kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, and available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have any available units?
736 E Tibet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 736 E Tibet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
736 E Tibet Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 E Tibet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd offer parking?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have a pool?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have a pool.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have accessible units?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 E Tibet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 E Tibet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
