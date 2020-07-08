All apartments in Columbus
736 Beech Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

736 Beech Street

736 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

736 Beech Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

Live where you work!! Close to Children's Hospital and all that German Vollage has to offer!! Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first level. New carpet on the 2nd level.
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
NO PETS

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Sorry no Pets

BEDROOMS
2 Bed

BATHROOMS
1 Bath

SIZE
988 sqft.

Unit features
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Balcony, deck, patio
Heat - gas
YEAR BUILT
1910

Property features
Listed as of: 10/24/2018
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Beech Street have any available units?
736 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Beech Street have?
Some of 736 Beech Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 736 Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 736 Beech Street offer parking?
No, 736 Beech Street does not offer parking.
Does 736 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 736 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 736 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.

