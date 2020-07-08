736 Beech Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Live where you work!! Close to Children's Hospital and all that German Vollage has to offer!! Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first level. New carpet on the 2nd level.

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES



Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40.00 application fee per adult.



NO prior evictions!

NO Section 8!

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

NO PETS



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE



Sorry no Pets



BEDROOMS

2 Bed



BATHROOMS

1 Bath



SIZE

988 sqft.



Unit features

Microwave

Hardwood floors

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Balcony, deck, patio

Heat - gas

Unit images Edit



Property details Edit

YEAR BUILT

1910



Property features

Property images Edit

