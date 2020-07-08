736 Beech Street

Amenities
Live where you work!! Close to Children's Hospital and all that German Vollage has to offer!! Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first level. New carpet on the 2nd level.
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
NO prior evictions!
NO Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
NO PETS
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE
BEDROOMS
2 Bed
BATHROOMS
1 Bath
SIZE
988 sqft.
Unit features
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Balcony, deck, patio
Heat - gas
YEAR BUILT
1910
Property features
Listed as of: 10/24/2018
