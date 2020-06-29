Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:17 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard
7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Colony
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard have any available units?
7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard have?
Some of 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7336 Mapleleaf Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing