733 N Nelson Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

733 N Nelson Rd

733 North Nelson Road · No Longer Available
Location

733 North Nelson Road, Columbus, OH 43219
Shepard

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors, central air, and detached one-car garage. Close to Nelson Park. Residents pay electric/gas/sewer & water. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 N Nelson Rd have any available units?
733 N Nelson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 N Nelson Rd have?
Some of 733 N Nelson Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 N Nelson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
733 N Nelson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 N Nelson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 733 N Nelson Rd offers parking.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have a pool?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have accessible units?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
