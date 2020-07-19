Rent Calculator
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 733 N Nelson Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
733 N Nelson Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
733 N Nelson Rd
733 North Nelson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
733 North Nelson Road, Columbus, OH 43219
Shepard
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors, central air, and detached one-car garage. Close to Nelson Park. Residents pay electric/gas/sewer & water. No Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have any available units?
733 N Nelson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 733 N Nelson Rd have?
Some of 733 N Nelson Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 733 N Nelson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
733 N Nelson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 N Nelson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 733 N Nelson Rd offers parking.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have a pool?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have accessible units?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 733 N Nelson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 N Nelson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
