Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7303 Fall Creek Lane
7303 Fall Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7303 Fall Creek Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Village
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fall Creek Condominiums - Property Id: 44784
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with semi finished basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/44784p
Property Id 44784
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5103921)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7303 Fall Creek Lane have any available units?
7303 Fall Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7303 Fall Creek Lane have?
Some of 7303 Fall Creek Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7303 Fall Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7303 Fall Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 Fall Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7303 Fall Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 7303 Fall Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 7303 Fall Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7303 Fall Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 Fall Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 Fall Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 7303 Fall Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7303 Fall Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 7303 Fall Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 Fall Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 Fall Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
