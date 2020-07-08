All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
730 Siebert St.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:35 PM

730 Siebert St.

730 Siebert Street · No Longer Available
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

730 Siebert Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5405594070 ---- ? Three bedroom one bathroom home. ? Kitchen appliances included. ? Spacious bedrooms. ? Washer dryer hookups provided. ? Off street parking/detached garage. ? Minutes away from the COTA bus line and freeway. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Detached garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard: Back Yard A/C: None Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Siebert St. have any available units?
730 Siebert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Siebert St. have?
Some of 730 Siebert St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Siebert St. currently offering any rent specials?
730 Siebert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Siebert St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Siebert St. is pet friendly.
Does 730 Siebert St. offer parking?
Yes, 730 Siebert St. offers parking.
Does 730 Siebert St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Siebert St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Siebert St. have a pool?
No, 730 Siebert St. does not have a pool.
Does 730 Siebert St. have accessible units?
No, 730 Siebert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Siebert St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Siebert St. does not have units with dishwashers.

