Columbus, OH
7290 Bride Water Blvd
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

7290 Bride Water Blvd

7290 Bride Water Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7290 Bride Water Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated townhome in Worthington Kilbourne School district. Complete remodel of Kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet and paint throughout. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a bonus room in the basement. There is also a patio on the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7290 Bride Water Blvd have any available units?
7290 Bride Water Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7290 Bride Water Blvd have?
Some of 7290 Bride Water Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7290 Bride Water Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7290 Bride Water Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7290 Bride Water Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7290 Bride Water Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7290 Bride Water Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7290 Bride Water Blvd offers parking.
Does 7290 Bride Water Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7290 Bride Water Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7290 Bride Water Blvd have a pool?
No, 7290 Bride Water Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7290 Bride Water Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7290 Bride Water Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7290 Bride Water Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7290 Bride Water Blvd has units with dishwashers.
