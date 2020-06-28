7290 Bride Water Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated townhome in Worthington Kilbourne School district. Complete remodel of Kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet and paint throughout. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a bonus room in the basement. There is also a patio on the back.