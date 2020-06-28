7290 Bride Water Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235 Brookside Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated townhome in Worthington Kilbourne School district. Complete remodel of Kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet and paint throughout. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a bonus room in the basement. There is also a patio on the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
