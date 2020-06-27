All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7273 Moonbay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7273 Moonbay Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

7273 Moonbay Court

7273 Moonbay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7273 Moonbay Court, Columbus, OH 43068

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7273 Moonbay Court have any available units?
7273 Moonbay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 7273 Moonbay Court currently offering any rent specials?
7273 Moonbay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7273 Moonbay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7273 Moonbay Court is pet friendly.
Does 7273 Moonbay Court offer parking?
No, 7273 Moonbay Court does not offer parking.
Does 7273 Moonbay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7273 Moonbay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7273 Moonbay Court have a pool?
No, 7273 Moonbay Court does not have a pool.
Does 7273 Moonbay Court have accessible units?
No, 7273 Moonbay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7273 Moonbay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7273 Moonbay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7273 Moonbay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7273 Moonbay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing