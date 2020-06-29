All apartments in Columbus
724 South Eureka Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

724 South Eureka Avenue

724 Eureka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

724 Eureka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms,1 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen new stainless steel appliances and cabinets! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 South Eureka Avenue have any available units?
724 South Eureka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 South Eureka Avenue have?
Some of 724 South Eureka Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 South Eureka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
724 South Eureka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 South Eureka Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 South Eureka Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 724 South Eureka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 724 South Eureka Avenue offers parking.
Does 724 South Eureka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 South Eureka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 South Eureka Avenue have a pool?
No, 724 South Eureka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 724 South Eureka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 724 South Eureka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 724 South Eureka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 South Eureka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
