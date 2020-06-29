724 South Eureka Avenue

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms,1 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen new stainless steel appliances and cabinets! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.