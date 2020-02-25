Rent Calculator
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
722 S Waverly St
722 Waverly Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Columbus
Location
722 Waverly Street, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For rent is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage. Mostly fenced yard. Features new flooring through out. Includes kitchen appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 S Waverly St have any available units?
722 S Waverly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 722 S Waverly St currently offering any rent specials?
722 S Waverly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 S Waverly St pet-friendly?
No, 722 S Waverly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 722 S Waverly St offer parking?
Yes, 722 S Waverly St offers parking.
Does 722 S Waverly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 S Waverly St have a pool?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have a pool.
Does 722 S Waverly St have accessible units?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have accessible units.
Does 722 S Waverly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 S Waverly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have units with air conditioning.
