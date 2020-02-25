All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

722 S Waverly St

722 Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 Waverly Street, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For rent is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage. Mostly fenced yard. Features new flooring through out. Includes kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 S Waverly St have any available units?
722 S Waverly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 722 S Waverly St currently offering any rent specials?
722 S Waverly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 S Waverly St pet-friendly?
No, 722 S Waverly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 722 S Waverly St offer parking?
Yes, 722 S Waverly St offers parking.
Does 722 S Waverly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 S Waverly St have a pool?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have a pool.
Does 722 S Waverly St have accessible units?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have accessible units.
Does 722 S Waverly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 S Waverly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 S Waverly St does not have units with air conditioning.
