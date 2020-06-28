Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 720 wager st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
720 wager st
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
720 wager st
720 Wager Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
720 Wager Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom House - Nicely done 3 bedroom house with 2 car garage, fenced yard, security system, wood floors, 2 porches, washer and dryer, central air....
(RLNE5126433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 wager st have any available units?
720 wager st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 720 wager st have?
Some of 720 wager st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 720 wager st currently offering any rent specials?
720 wager st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 wager st pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 wager st is pet friendly.
Does 720 wager st offer parking?
Yes, 720 wager st offers parking.
Does 720 wager st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 wager st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 wager st have a pool?
No, 720 wager st does not have a pool.
Does 720 wager st have accessible units?
No, 720 wager st does not have accessible units.
Does 720 wager st have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 wager st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing