Columbus, OH
72 E Hudson St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

72 E Hudson St

72 East Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

72 East Hudson Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AUG 2019~ALL utilities INCL'd 1-2 occupants, Old North Columbus Available 08/02/19 AVAILABLE ~ AUGUST 2, 2019

We do Background checks. No previous Evictions. No Section 8.
ALL UTILITIES Incl'd for 1 or 2 occupants - Rent prices listed for both (Gas, electric & water) Old North Columbus location. 1st flr apartment. Dishwasher, W/D hkups in bdrm, off-street parking, A/ C unit and Hardwood floors, Energy efficient windows. Pets welcome!
$30/person 18+ Application Fee
Call (614) 917-0079 www.katscoproperties.com

(RLNE108790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 E Hudson St have any available units?
72 E Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 E Hudson St have?
Some of 72 E Hudson St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 E Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
72 E Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 E Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 E Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 72 E Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 72 E Hudson St offers parking.
Does 72 E Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 E Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 E Hudson St have a pool?
No, 72 E Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 72 E Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 72 E Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 72 E Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 E Hudson St has units with dishwashers.
