/
Columbus, OH
/
7160 Chadwood Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

7160 Chadwood Lane

7160 Chadwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7160 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
NEWLY REMODELED FITNESS CENTER AND CLUBHOUSE NOW OPEN.

Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home has been carefully and extensively remodeled just for you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to upgrade to the home you deserve, we have the PERFECT apartment just for you. Stop the search and schedule a tour TODAY! Live the life you deserve at Bent Tree!

Why choose Bent Tree?
*Only 3 minute access to 270
*Walking distance to restaurants, and grocery stores and many local businesses
*Warm & inviting accent walls
*Award winning Dublin City Schools
*Modern faucets and fixtures
*Upgraded countertops, appliances, and cabinets
*Washer & dryer INCLUDED
*Secured entry
*On-site security
*Gas and Electric homes
*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck overlooking pond
*Sports courtyard featuring Basketball, Tennis, and Volleyball courts. *Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!
*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED
*Package acceptance
*24 hour fitness center
*Bark Park
*Lush landscaping, and tranquil ponds
*Wood burning fireplaces
*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*NEWLY REMODELED clubhouse and fitness center NOW OPEN
*Pet Friendly
* Garages, Carports and storage units available

$1075 MOST SOUGHT AFTER 2 BED 2 BATH! IDEAL ROOMMATE LAYOUT! Extra storage! Washer dryer INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY!

Call Ashleigh or Rebecca today to schedule your personal tour at 614-761-8787! For more details, visit our websites at www.benttreedublin.com, https://www.facebook.com/BentTreeDublin,

Bent Tree Apartments
7200 Chadwood Lane Columbus, OH 43235
614-761-8787 or email info@benttreedublin.com

Local Points

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 Chadwood Lane have any available units?
7160 Chadwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7160 Chadwood Lane have?
Some of 7160 Chadwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 Chadwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7160 Chadwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 Chadwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7160 Chadwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7160 Chadwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7160 Chadwood Lane offers parking.
Does 7160 Chadwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7160 Chadwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 Chadwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7160 Chadwood Lane has a pool.
Does 7160 Chadwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7160 Chadwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 Chadwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7160 Chadwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

