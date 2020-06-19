All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.

716 S Chesterfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
second floor unit
hard wood floors
off street parking
4 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
