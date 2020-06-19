Rent Calculator
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
716 S Chesterfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
second floor unit
hard wood floors
off street parking
4 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does offer parking.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 D S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
