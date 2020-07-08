All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 71 McMillen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
71 McMillen Ave.
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

71 McMillen Ave.

71 Mcmillen Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

71 Mcmillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
71 McMillen Ave. Available 08/19/20 - Central A/C, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher, Off-Street Parking, Porch/Patio

(RLNE4667718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 McMillen Ave. have any available units?
71 McMillen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 McMillen Ave. have?
Some of 71 McMillen Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 McMillen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
71 McMillen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 McMillen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 71 McMillen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 71 McMillen Ave. offers parking.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 McMillen Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have a pool?
No, 71 McMillen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 71 McMillen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 McMillen Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing