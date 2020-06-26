All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

71 E. Duncan Street

71 East Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Location

71 East Duncan Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AUGUST~2 Bdrm w/ GARAGE, Old North Columbus Available 08/03/19 Available AUGUST 3~

Garage included! Old North Columbus. Covered front & back porch, Dishwasher, W/D hkups in basement and A/C's. Back Bdrm has Hardwood floors and direct access to the covered back porch.
Carpet in Living Rm, and one Bdrm. 1 car Garage or double-deep for 2 small cars (shared w/upstrs tenant). Pets welcome, see website for pet policy.
Utilities not included. No previous Evictions. No Section 8.

Call 614-917-0079

www.katscoproperties.com

Jane Properties, LLC
Managed by Katsco Properties, Ltd.

(RLNE514967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

