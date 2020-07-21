Rent Calculator
707 Northview Ave
707 Northview Ave
707 Northview Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
707 Northview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath single family home in East Columbus near 5th ave and 670. Includes kitchen appliances only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Northview Ave have any available units?
707 Northview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 707 Northview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
707 Northview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Northview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 707 Northview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 707 Northview Ave offer parking?
No, 707 Northview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 707 Northview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Northview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Northview Ave have a pool?
No, 707 Northview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 707 Northview Ave have accessible units?
No, 707 Northview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Northview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Northview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Northview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Northview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
