70 E Hudson St

JUNE~ALL UTIL's Incl'd for 1; Off-street Parking Available 06/06/20 JUNE ~ ALL Utilities INCL'd for 1 occupant. (2nd occupant +$200) Off-street Parking! Old North Columbus location, 4-unit building. Architectural 1 Bdrm with built-in cabinets thru-out, shower bathroom, Hardwood floors, Energy efficient windows. Off-street parking, A/C provided. Pets welcome! No Evictions. No Section 8.

