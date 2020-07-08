All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 70 E Hudson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
70 E Hudson St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

70 E Hudson St

70 East Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 East Hudson Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
JUNE~ALL UTIL's Incl'd for 1; Off-street Parking Available 06/06/20 JUNE ~ ALL Utilities INCL'd for 1 occupant. (2nd occupant +$200) Off-street Parking! Old North Columbus location, 4-unit building. Architectural 1 Bdrm with built-in cabinets thru-out, shower bathroom, Hardwood floors, Energy efficient windows. Off-street parking, A/C provided. Pets welcome! No Evictions. No Section 8.
* VIDEO PHOTO TOUR ONLY - provided upon interest request.* DRIVE-BY property required also.

See our website for Occupancy Policy and Pet Policy. www.katscoproperties.com

For Appointment call 614-917-0079

(RLNE110778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 E Hudson St have any available units?
70 E Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 E Hudson St have?
Some of 70 E Hudson St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 E Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
70 E Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 E Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 E Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 70 E Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 70 E Hudson St offers parking.
Does 70 E Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 E Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 E Hudson St have a pool?
No, 70 E Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 70 E Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 70 E Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 70 E Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 E Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing