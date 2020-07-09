699 E Carpenter Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town Home. This Spacious Property Has New Carpet Throughout, New Appliances Fridge/Stove, Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Free Water!! Located Steps Away From Children's Hospital, Convenient Bus line Access, Minutes Away From Shopping And Dining Locations...This Property Is A Must See If Your Looking For Convenience And Easy Living....No Section 8 No Pets Allowed. Central Heating Only, Permit Street Parking Only...



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

