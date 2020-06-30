All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:47 PM

699 Carpenter Street

Location

699 Carpenter Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town Home. This Spacious Property Has New Carpet Throughout, New Appliances Fridge/Stove, Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Free Water!! Located Steps Away From Children's Hospital, Convenient Bus line Access, Minutes Away From Shopping And Dining Locations...This Property Is A Must See If Your Looking For Convenience And Easy Living....No Section 8 No Pets Allowed. Central Heating Only, Permit Street Parking Only...

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Carpenter Street have any available units?
699 Carpenter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 Carpenter Street have?
Some of 699 Carpenter Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Carpenter Street currently offering any rent specials?
699 Carpenter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Carpenter Street pet-friendly?
No, 699 Carpenter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 699 Carpenter Street offer parking?
No, 699 Carpenter Street does not offer parking.
Does 699 Carpenter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Carpenter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Carpenter Street have a pool?
No, 699 Carpenter Street does not have a pool.
Does 699 Carpenter Street have accessible units?
No, 699 Carpenter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Carpenter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 Carpenter Street does not have units with dishwashers.

