699 Carpenter Street

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town Home. This Spacious Property Has New Carpet Throughout, New Appliances Fridge/Stove, Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Free Water!! Located Steps Away From Children's Hospital, Convenient Bus line Access, Minutes Away From Shopping And Dining Locations...This Property Is A Must See If Your Looking For Convenience And Easy Living....No Section 8 No Pets Allowed. Central Heating Only, Permit Street Parking Only...



Contact us to schedule a showing.