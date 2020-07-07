All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 693-695 Frebis Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
693-695 Frebis Ave.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

693-695 Frebis Ave.

693 Frebis Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

693 Frebis Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Vasser Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Newly Updated and Conveniently Located Townhouse ? - Both sides of this duplex have been recently renovated! The kitchen offers large granite counters, tile backsplash, tons of cabinets, and room for dining. The decorative fireplace adorns the large living room. The bathroom is set with a soaking tub and a personal handheld showerhead. A lemonade porch is just waiting for the summer days to come so you can enjoy watching folks passing by. This property offers plenty of off-street parking and is pet friendly (1 pet per unit, some breed and size restrictions apply). A washer and dryer hookup can be found in the full basement! Contact us today to schedule a showing. ?

Text (614) 219-9214? today to schedule a showing. ?

***This property is not available for Section 8***
**Any person over the age of 18 residing in the home must complete a criminal and credit background screening**
** Security Deposit is equal to 1-month rent. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of $25 per month**

(RLNE5738738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693-695 Frebis Ave. have any available units?
693-695 Frebis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 693-695 Frebis Ave. have?
Some of 693-695 Frebis Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693-695 Frebis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
693-695 Frebis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693-695 Frebis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 693-695 Frebis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 693-695 Frebis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 693-695 Frebis Ave. offers parking.
Does 693-695 Frebis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 693-695 Frebis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 693-695 Frebis Ave. have a pool?
No, 693-695 Frebis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 693-695 Frebis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 693-695 Frebis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 693-695 Frebis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 693-695 Frebis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing