Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
69 Miami Avenue
69 Miami Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
69 Miami Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don't miss this beautiful Olde Town East Condo! Call me today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Miami Avenue have any available units?
69 Miami Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 69 Miami Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
69 Miami Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Miami Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 69 Miami Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 69 Miami Avenue offer parking?
No, 69 Miami Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 69 Miami Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Miami Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Miami Avenue have a pool?
No, 69 Miami Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 69 Miami Avenue have accessible units?
No, 69 Miami Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Miami Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Miami Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Miami Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Miami Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
