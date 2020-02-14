6815 Metuchen Place

Amenities

This great started home consists of 3 beds and 1.5 bathrooms! Right when you walk in you are greeted with a nice living room connected to the kitchen. There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! Going upstairs we have the 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Then n on the lower level there is a second living area, storage space and a half bathroom! Don't miss out on this home!



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.