Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:30 PM

6815 Metuchen Place

6815 Metuchen Place · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Metuchen Place, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great started home consists of 3 beds and 1.5 bathrooms! Right when you walk in you are greeted with a nice living room connected to the kitchen. There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! Going upstairs we have the 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Then n on the lower level there is a second living area, storage space and a half bathroom! Don't miss out on this home!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 Metuchen Place have any available units?
6815 Metuchen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6815 Metuchen Place currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Metuchen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 Metuchen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 Metuchen Place is pet friendly.
Does 6815 Metuchen Place offer parking?
No, 6815 Metuchen Place does not offer parking.
Does 6815 Metuchen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 Metuchen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 Metuchen Place have a pool?
No, 6815 Metuchen Place does not have a pool.
Does 6815 Metuchen Place have accessible units?
No, 6815 Metuchen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 Metuchen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 Metuchen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 Metuchen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 Metuchen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
