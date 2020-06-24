All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:16 PM

6804 Centennial Drive

6804 Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Centennial Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this spacious, 3-bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! You will enjoy a open concept living room and dining room, huge fenced in yard, one car attached garage, second living area downstairs and much more! Come see for yourself today!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Centennial Drive have any available units?
6804 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6804 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Centennial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 Centennial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6804 Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Centennial Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 Centennial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 Centennial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
