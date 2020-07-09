All apartments in Columbus
68 E Hudson St
68 E Hudson St

68 East Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

68 East Hudson Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JULY 2019 - ALL Util's INCL'd! Parking, Balcony, W/D hk-ups, AC's Available 07/06/19 Available JULY 6th ~

We do Background checks. No previous Evictions accepted. No Section 8.
ALL utilities INCL'd (gas, elec, water) for 2 Occupants. 2 Bdrm on 2nd & 3rd story. Off-street Parking, A/C units, Small Balcony, Washer/dryer in basement (repairs not incl'd-left by a tenant). Great location Old North Columbus, near High St, Clintonville and OSU. Pets welcome.

Call (614) 917-0079 www.katscoproperties.com

(RLNE477611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E Hudson St have any available units?
68 E Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 E Hudson St have?
Some of 68 E Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
68 E Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 E Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 68 E Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 68 E Hudson St offers parking.
Does 68 E Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 E Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E Hudson St have a pool?
No, 68 E Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 68 E Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 68 E Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 E Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.

