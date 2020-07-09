68 E Hudson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JULY 2019 - ALL Util's INCL'd! Parking, Balcony, W/D hk-ups, AC's Available 07/06/19 Available JULY 6th ~



We do Background checks. No previous Evictions accepted. No Section 8.

ALL utilities INCL'd (gas, elec, water) for 2 Occupants. 2 Bdrm on 2nd & 3rd story. Off-street Parking, A/C units, Small Balcony, Washer/dryer in basement (repairs not incl'd-left by a tenant). Great location Old North Columbus, near High St, Clintonville and OSU. Pets welcome.



Call (614) 917-0079 www.katscoproperties.com



(RLNE477611)