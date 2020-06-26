All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 678 E JEFFREY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
678 E JEFFREY PLACE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

678 E JEFFREY PLACE

678 E Jeffrey Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

678 E Jeffrey Pl, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
678 E JEFFREY PLACE Available 08/16/19 **2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ DETACHED GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ******MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS 614-207-4681.******
***SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.***
This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath house with a detached garage in the heart of Beechwold! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal), and a full basement with tons of storage and washer/dryer hook up. This location is extremely convenient with easy access to Graceland Shopping Center and I-71, putting you just minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy a full-time professional maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care! Call today for more information!

(RLNE4953473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE have any available units?
678 E JEFFREY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE have?
Some of 678 E JEFFREY PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 E JEFFREY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
678 E JEFFREY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 E JEFFREY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 678 E JEFFREY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 678 E JEFFREY PLACE offers parking.
Does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 E JEFFREY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE have a pool?
No, 678 E JEFFREY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 678 E JEFFREY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 678 E JEFFREY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 E JEFFREY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing