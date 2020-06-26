Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

678 E JEFFREY PLACE Available 08/16/19 **2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ DETACHED GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ******MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS 614-207-4681.******

***SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.***

This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath house with a detached garage in the heart of Beechwold! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal), and a full basement with tons of storage and washer/dryer hook up. This location is extremely convenient with easy access to Graceland Shopping Center and I-71, putting you just minutes from the heart of the city! You'll also enjoy a full-time professional maintenance staff and complimentary lawn care! Call today for more information!



(RLNE4953473)