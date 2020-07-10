All apartments in Columbus
Location

677 E Jeffrey Pl, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Early July 2019. For rent is a great property in the Clintonville area featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. 1 car garage. central air, spacious corner lot, and full basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have any available units?
677 E Jeffrey Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 677 E Jeffrey Pl currently offering any rent specials?
677 E Jeffrey Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 E Jeffrey Pl pet-friendly?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl offer parking?
Yes, 677 E Jeffrey Pl offers parking.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have a pool?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not have a pool.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have accessible units?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 677 E Jeffrey Pl has units with air conditioning.

