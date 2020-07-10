Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
677 E Jeffrey Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
677 E Jeffrey Pl
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
677 E Jeffrey Pl
677 E Jeffrey Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
677 E Jeffrey Pl, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Early July 2019. For rent is a great property in the Clintonville area featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. 1 car garage. central air, spacious corner lot, and full basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have any available units?
677 E Jeffrey Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 677 E Jeffrey Pl currently offering any rent specials?
677 E Jeffrey Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 E Jeffrey Pl pet-friendly?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl offer parking?
Yes, 677 E Jeffrey Pl offers parking.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have a pool?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not have a pool.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have accessible units?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 E Jeffrey Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 E Jeffrey Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 677 E Jeffrey Pl has units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing