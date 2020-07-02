All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6738 Kristins Cove Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 2:53 PM

6738 Kristins Cove Lane

6738 Kristins Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6738 Kristins Cove Ln, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane have any available units?
6738 Kristins Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6738 Kristins Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6738 Kristins Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6738 Kristins Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6738 Kristins Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6738 Kristins Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

