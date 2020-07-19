All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

662 S Everett Ave

662 S Everett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

662 S Everett Ave, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom home newly renovated***1000 - This is a newly renovated home located just few blocks from Bexley. It is a three bedroom, one bath, with a basement and GARAGE. This home as beautiful refinished hardwood floor and a beautiful fireplace for decoration. Rent for this home is $1000. Serious inquiries only please reach out to Bailey with questions or to schedule a viewing.

Rent: 1000
Security deposit: 1000
App fee: 25

No felonies
No section 8
No evictions within past 5 years

We accept pets under 35lbs for $35 monthly pet rent

Bailey 614-949-3624

(RLNE4703788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 S Everett Ave have any available units?
662 S Everett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 S Everett Ave have?
Some of 662 S Everett Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 S Everett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
662 S Everett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 S Everett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 S Everett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 662 S Everett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 662 S Everett Ave offers parking.
Does 662 S Everett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 S Everett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 S Everett Ave have a pool?
No, 662 S Everett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 662 S Everett Ave have accessible units?
No, 662 S Everett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 662 S Everett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 S Everett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
