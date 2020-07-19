662 S Everett Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom home newly renovated***1000 - This is a newly renovated home located just few blocks from Bexley. It is a three bedroom, one bath, with a basement and GARAGE. This home as beautiful refinished hardwood floor and a beautiful fireplace for decoration. Rent for this home is $1000. Serious inquiries only please reach out to Bailey with questions or to schedule a viewing.
Rent: 1000
Security deposit: 1000
App fee: 25
No felonies
No section 8
No evictions within past 5 years
We accept pets under 35lbs for $35 monthly pet rent
Bailey 614-949-3624
(RLNE4703788)